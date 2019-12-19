Wenatchee
Robert Graves Gallery members plan January exhibit
Members of the Robert Graves Gallery, in Sexton Hall on the Wenatchee Valley College campus, will display their work in January. The art ranges from ceramics, bronze and painting to sculpture.
An opening reception, with refreshments, is set from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 as part of the First Friday Artwalk. The exhibit will run Jan. 3 through Jan. 30.
Admission is free for the reception and the exhibit. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or by appointment. For information, call 663-0100 or go to robertgravesgallery.org.
Wenatchee
Looking for outdoor events?
Wenatchee Outdoors has a calendar of outdoor events for those looking to enjoy the winter’s scenic beauty, from snowshoe tours to skiing events, music fundraisers and those wanting to get together to talk about summer events.
The site also features articles about trails and gear, ideas for day trips and things to know, along with lists of clubs, groups and organizations.
For details, visit wenatcheeoutdoors.org.
Lake Chelan
Winterfest is coming
Celebrate all things winter in Lake Chelan on two consecutive January weekends that include live music, wine tasting, a beach bonfire of old Christmas trees and a fireworks show.
- Jan. 17-19 is centered in Chelan, featuring a Wine Tasting Tent and Ice Bar on Friday, Grand Wine Walk, on Saturday and combination Bubble Bar and Cocoa Crawl on Sunday.
- Jan. 24-16 is set in Manson, featuring Local Brewers and Distillers Night on Friday, Alefest on Saturday and Battle of the Bloody Mary on Sunday.
Tickets are on sale now. Prices vary. For the list of events and associated costs, go to lakechelanwinterfest.com. For information, call 800-424-3526.
East Wenatchee
Eastmont Drama Club announces “Cinderella” cast list
Audrey Millard will play Cinderella to Mario Espinoza’s Prince Christopher in the upcoming Eastmont High School Drama and Choir presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”.
Matt Cadman and Tara Abbott are directors of the spring production.
Here’s the rest of the cast:
Fairy Godmother: Kayli Bauer
Stepmother: CiCi Zook
Grace: Audrie Benge
Joy: Whitney Clifton
Queen Constantina: Sydney Bauer
King Maximillian: Owen Burns
Lionel: Caleb Clifton
The Magical Ensemble, portraying villagers, various small animals, magical creatures, assorded royalty, hopeful maidens and everyone else in the kingdom, includes: Alexis Baird, Anahi Marquez-Castro, Analeesa Kornish, Avery Johnson, Connor Shennum, Dorian Smith, Ellie Bartlett, Emily Husted, Emma Haag, Haley Taylor, Jade Goulet, Julianne Burns, Lexine Forsyth, Lucia Winterstein, Makenzie Sherman, Matteah Davis, Parker Hair, Sarah Sherrell, William Olson and Zoe Sundet.
The production runs March 5 to 14. Tickets will go on sale in April. For details, go to the EHS Drama Club Facebook page.
Leavenworth
Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival coming Jan. 24
Leavenworth’s Festhalle is where most of the music happens during Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival set for Jan. 24 and 25. Some free, all-ages Saturday events are planned at Munchen Haus, Icicle Brewing, Rhein Haus and LOGE. The evening shows at the Festhalle start about 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Friday’s lineup at the Festhalle includes Actionesse, Vanna Oh!, Bear Axe, Lisa Prank and Bully. On Saturday, see Zebra Hunt, Carlarans, Purple Mane, Ivan & Alyosha, and Pedro the Lion.
Tickets for the Festhalle performances are on sale now. A single day pass is $45 or $85 for the weekend.
For details, go to timbermusicfest.com.
East Wenatchee
Clearwater hosts Michael Jackson tribute show
Danny Dash Andrews is bringing two 90-minute Tribute to Michael Jackson shows to The Clearwater Saloon & Casino, 838 Valley Mall Parkway, on Jan. 11.
The 2 p.m. show will be kid friendly, while the 8 p.m. show is for those 21 and older.
Tickets are on sale now at brownpapertickets.com or can be purchased at the Clearwater box office after 3 p.m. every day.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
Space is limited to 100 per show
Andrews bills himself as the world’s No. 1 Michael Jackson impersonator, taking the audience back to what a live Michael Jackson show was all about — hit music, great lyrics and impressive dance moves.