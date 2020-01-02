Wenatchee
Writers Meeting Writers: Kenyon talks building blocks of stories
Career novelist Kay Kenyon will discuss concept, character, plot and how to optimize them at Write on the River’s Jan. 18 Writers Meeting Writers event.
The meeting is 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wenatchee Public Library 30 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Kenyon, a Write on the River founder, is the author of 15 novels, the most recent of which is a historical fantasy from Simon and Schuster.
Writers Meeting Writers is a bi-monthly event featuring a guest speaker and an opportunity to network with other writers. It is free for the first two meetings.
Write on the River is a Wenatchee-based nonprofit organization that assists and nurtures creative writers from inspiration to publication.
For information, go to writeontheriver.org.
Wenatchee
‘Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars’ returns
Six local community members are dusting off their dance moves for this year’s “Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars.”
The contestants, according to a posting on Numerica Performing Arts Center’s website, are:
- Buell Hawkins
- Kelsey Dew
- Oly Mingo
- Vicki Michael
- Rafael Aguilar
- Shiloh Burgess
The six will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 to show what they’ve learned after a week of intense instruction from Utah Ballroom Dance Company professionals.
A panel of judges and the audience get to pick the winners.
Advance tickets are $23-$33, available at numericapac.org.
Twisp
Next nature drawing series starts with animals tracks
The next set of winter-themed nature journaling classes taught by Twisp artists Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau start Friday with part one of “Identifying and Drawing Animal Tracks: Foot Morphology and Drawing Basics.”
A follow-up class is set for Jan. 28. A second series, “For the Love of Winter,” runs Fridays from Jan. 31 through Feb. 28.
The classes combine outdoor excursions with indoor nature drawing lessons, and are designed for artists of all skill levels, age 16 and up. All materials are provided and students take home a completed work after each class.
Friday’s class is from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Learn about animal tracks and what to look for, then focus on drawing them starting with shapes and proportion, contour and volume, and how to draw the distinction between things that are depressed versus raised. The cost is $60.
“Drawing Animal Tracks: Honing Your Skills” follows from 2-5 pm. Jan. 28. The cost is $40. Take both track drawing classes and you’ll receive a $10 refund at the second class.
The “For the Love of Winter” Series classes are all from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays. Each class starts with an optional outdoor short natural history excursion, on foot or snowshoes. The class then picks up at Howard’s TwispWorks studio for 3 hours of drawing lessons, with tips and step-by-step “recipes” for drawing and nature journaling, then hone in on details and more expressive techniques.
- Jan. 31: Sun, Snow, Light & Shadows
- Feb. 7: The River in Winter
- Feb. 21: Winter Birds
- Feb. 28: Snowy Peaks & Valleys
Space is limited to 12 people per class. Registration is required. Attend individual classes for $65 or register for all four at a discounted rate of $240. Register at mountainkindphotography.com or contact Mary Kiesau at 509-551-6714, kiesau@gmail.com or Perri Howard, 509-557-2299, perri@vmgworks.com.
Wenatchee
PAC warms up with ‘Cold Winter Nights’ comedy lineup
The Numerica Performing Arts Center presents the third-annual “Cold Winter Nights” comedy series, featuring three comedy headliners in the next three months.
Canadian Graham Kay, an award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and television writer, is first out of the gate, performing at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. He recently performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” won the Just for Laughs 2013 Homegrown Comic Competition, and has appeared on HLN’s “On Call With Dr. Drewand the 2018 movie “Super Troopers 2.” In addition, his comedy can be heard regularly on SiriusXM Radio and seen on The Comedy Network.
Amy Miller opens at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. She has risen to the top of the Pacific Northwest comedy scene, winning Portland’s Funniest in Helium’s 2015 contest and voted Portland’s Funniest Comedian for 2013 and 2015. She was the first woman to win each position and the only one to win all three.
She was voted as one of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” comics for 2018 and was a breakout favorite in Season 9 of “Last Comic Standing.” Her material is personal, political and 100 percent authentic.
Todd Barry will play two shows on March 14, one at 7 p.m. and a second at 9 p.m. He has three one-hour stand-up specials including his latest one for Netflix, “Spicy Honey.” He’s appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Conan” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” His acting credits include “The Wrestler,” “Road Trip,” “Flight of the Concords” and “Chappelle’s Show.” His voice can be heard on the animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”
Cold Winter Nights is intended for a mature audience. General admission tickets are $22 per show or all three for $60. Reserved VIP Tables for 4 are $140, though January and February VIP Tables have sold out.
Visit numericapac.org, for more information.
—Nevonne McDaniels, World staff