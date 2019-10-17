Wenatchee
Two Rivers Gallery plans Walter Graham retrospective
The work of Wenatchee artist Walter Graham — called the most prolific artist Wenatchee has ever seen — is being featured in November at Two Rivers Gallery.
Graham died May 5, 2000, at the age of 97, leaving his mark with huge murals, bronze sculptures, wood, tile, oil and watercolors.
He grew up in Illinois and retired to Wenatchee in 1950 after a successful career as a commercial artist. One of his studio’s contracts was illustrating the Sears catalog. His retirement plans were to buy an orchard and paint full time. He did just that and more, leaving his mark across the region.
His "Horse Power" mural at Rocky Reach Dam, installed in the Visitor Center during its construction in 1963, illustrates the energy of falling water, which is transformed into clean, renewable hydropower. It is one of his largest murals.
He furnished paintings to 31 offices of Seafirst Bank.
The opening reception is from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Two Rivers Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St. It’s part of the First Friday ArtWalk. Refreshments will be served and music will be provided by Connie Celustka.
The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The current exhibit, which runs through Oct. 24, is John Lane’s “Watercolor Sketching.”
For information, go to 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504.
Wenatchee
Tissue paper flower workshop creates art for First Friday, Day of the Dead
Link Transit is teaming up with Parque Padrinos and Wenatchee Valley College to offer a free tissue paper flower workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 in WVC’s Van Tassel Center.
During the workshop, designed to honor the traditional Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, participants will create paper flowers and papel picado — Mexican folk art consisting of elaborate cut designs in tissue paper.
Some of the flowers created in the workshop will be part of Link Transit's Nov. 1 Art on the Move exhibit which coincides this year with the Day of the Dead holiday in which loved ones are remembered and honored.
Space for the paper flower making workshop is limited. To register, call Selina Danko at 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com.
Cashmere
CHS students bring ‘The Miracle Worker’ to stage
The Cashmere High School Drama Department fall production of "The Miracle Worker" opens next week.
The William Gibson play is based on the true story of Helen Keller, played by Lucy Powers, a blind and deaf girl who learned to speak. The production focuses on the tumultuous relationship between Helen and her mentor, Anne Sullivan, played by Gabby Kennedy, while incorporating elements of conflict in the Keller family fueled by Helen's impairment.
The three-act play has been critically acclaimed for its dramatic way of expressing Helen Keller's incredible story and its emotional yet powerful messages.
The play opens at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, 300 Tigner Ave., and will be showcased again Oct. 25 and 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets — $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens — are available only at the door, with open seating.
Other cast members include Maria Equihuat, Ethan Goode, Ani Hartwich, Faith Kruse, Katherine Lopez, Trevor Link, Angelina Napoles, Isaac Peyton, Mariah Rankin, Lynn Reyna and Korbyn Smith.
For information, call 782-2914.
Leavenworth
Ski, snowboard film highlights adrenaline rush, riders
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts is hosting a screening of the Teton Gravity Research ski film, “Winterland” at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Snowy Owl Theater, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth.
The film, according to the filmmakers, is a celebration of ski and snowboard culture, following a new crop of modern-day mountain athletes eager to etch their names in the annals of history. The technology and style might evolve, but the rush, excitement and pure fun remain eternal.
The event gets kick-started with a patio party, with Icicle Brewing beer and booths from various outdoor recreation businesses, starting at 6 p.m., with a raffle for a free Cat-skiing day trip from Cascade Powder Guides. Other vendors include Arlberg Sports, Lithic Skis, Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort and Northwest Mountain School
Advance tickets are $7 for students, $15 for adults (add $2 at the door). Order at icicle.org or call 548-6347.
Wenatchee
YWCA North Central Washington presents 5th Annual Hallow-Queens Drag Show
Tickets are on sale now for the YWCA NCW’s Hallow-Queens Drag Show Oct. 26 in the Wenatchee Convention Center’s Orchard Hall.
“This show will be bigger and better than ever,” said Dusti Mahoney, YWCA NCW’s programs manager. “Guests will enjoy a new venue, more ticket tiers, with better and more personal experience, like never before.”
Now in its fifth year, the YWCA fundraiser combines the festivity of Halloween with the generosity of performers who contribute their time and talent to support YWCA NCW, she said.
YWCA NCW’S day-to-day work focuses on empowering women and children. The organization wants to go beyond that, to raise the voices of all individuals who have been marginalized by culture and society.
“This drag show creates space for a variety of gender expressions and supports our mission of equality,” she said. “In doing so we show our support for LGBTQ+ individuals and their inclusion in our community.”
Proceeds from the event help YWCA North Central Washington to house and provide targeted case management services to homeless women and children. For information go to ywcancw.org.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $25 to $45, available at ywcancw.eventbrite.com. The $25 is for general admission; $35 for VIP, which includes a meet-and-greet preshow and priority table seating. The $45 “all access” tickets include the pre-show meet-and-greet plus admission to the exclusive afterparty at RadarStation.
The doors open for VIP and All Access ticket holders at 6:30 p.m., general admission is at 7:45 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Wenatchee & Manson
Rotten Apple Presents keeps comedy coming
Headlining comedian Susan Jones — who has opened for Dana Carvey, Rob Schneider, Brad Garrett, Jeffery Ross, Rick Overton, Chad Prather and more — will perform shows in Manson and Wenatchee next week.
She takes the stage at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Harmony Meadows Event Center in Manson. Tickets are $30. The show is part of a three-day Lake Chelan Girlies Getaway Weekend that includes a variety of other activities, including a wine tour, sip and paint class and costume party.
Jones heads to Wenatchee for a 7:30 p.m. curtain Oct. 26 at the Red Lion Hotel’s Grizzy Lounge. Tickets are $20 for general admission or $30 for VIP Admission. For information, go to rottenapplepresents.com/events/susan-jones/.