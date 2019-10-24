Wenatchee
State’s top poet offers readings, community workshops Saturday
Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna will provide two community poetry workshops Saturday and meet with local artists, wrapping up a three-day visit to Wenatchee.
She will start the day at 9 a.m. with a meet-and-greet at CAFE (Community for the Advancement of Family Education), 766 S. Mission St., followed by a tour of the city. Her next stop is lunch at the Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., followed by a workshop and poetry session from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. She then will head back to CAFE for a workshop and session with local artists from 2:30 to 3:30. A dinner with local artists is set for 4 p.m.
On Thursday, she will visit Wenatchee Valley College classeS, lead a free poetry workshop at 5 p.m. in WVC’s Music and Art Center. She then participates in a reading as part of the Visiting Writers Series at 7 p.m., which will also include WVC professor Derek Sheffield and a selection of WVC students.
On Friday, Luna will lead workshops and readings at WestSide High School and Wenatchee High School.
For information on Saturday’s events, call Alma Chacón, 630-3315.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents ‘The Nutcracker’
The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet is presenting Tchaikovsky’s “ The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. The production mixes live music, sets, costumes, trained dancers of all ages, lighting effects and aerial performers to create a magical performance for the whole family.
Director and choreographer Melissa Miller Port and Tracy Trotter, Nutcracker development, aerial arts director and choreographer, are staging this production. Symphony music director and conductor Nikolas Caoile will lead the orchestra.
The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1947, is a group of North Central Washington musicians who perform four concerts each season and provide a variety of youth and adult education and community engagement programs to the community.
Tickets are $18 to $37. For information go to numericapac.org.
Wenatchee
RadarStation hosts New Zealand dream-pop duo French for Rabbits
With eight years of underground success behind them, New Zealand's most charming dream-pop duo French for Rabbits is bringing new songs for a small run of West Coast shows, with a stop Nov. 9 at Wenatchee’s RadarStation, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave.
They'll be joined by special guests to be announced.
Tickets are $7 in advance, or $10 at the door, available at radarstationart.com. The show is 8 to 11 p.m.
Wenatchee and beyond
November is National Novel Writing Month
NaNoWriMo.org, together with Write On The River, presents National Novel Writing Month in November.
One part writing boot camp, one part rollicking party, this event challenges participants to write 50,000 words (about 1,600 to 1,700 per day), the length of a short novel, during the month of November. The largest writing event in the world, this year NaNoWriMo.org expects more than 400,000 people worldwide to participate.
A launch party is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. Write on the River also will host write-ins throughout the month at locations throughout the Wenatchee Valley.
For information, refer to nanowrimo.org, or contact Loren Meloy, NaNoWriMo’s municipal liaison covering the Wenatchee region, at lorenmeloy@gmail.com, or at 509-393-3150.
Wenatchee
Novel-writing seminar coming in the spring
Author Kay Kenyon and Write on the River are looking for six writers — beginners or those who have started or finished a manuscript — interested in taking a seven-week novel-writing seminar this spring.
“Creating the Novel” will cover concept, character, plotting, narrative tools and staying focused as well as writing critiques by students and instructor. Classes will be held every other Wednesday evening starting Feb. 12. Interested writers should apply by submitting a 15-page sample of their manuscript. The deadline to receive applications is Dec. 30.
Kenyon, a founding Write on the River member, has published 15 novels and is a frequent speaker at regional writing conferences. Her latest work is a historical fantasy trilogy from Simon and Schuster titled "The Dark Talents."
Cost of the seminar is $300. For information, go to writeontheriver.org. Wenatchee-based nonprofit Write on the River assists and nurtures creative writers from inspiration to publication.
Cashmere
Two authors share work at ‘sip and read’
Meet two authors and listen to excerpts of their work at a free “Sip and Read” at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Create Art Studio, 346 Sunset Highway.
Local author Joyce Brandt Williams, who with her husband Paul was a pastor at Christ Center for more than 20 years, will read from her book, “Quilt of Grace.”
Guest author Nicki Corrine White, from Idaho, will read from her book, “It’s Not About the Pie.”
For more information, call 679-2100.
Soap Lake
‘Tracking Santa’ auditions set Sunday and Monday
Auditions for the Masquers’ Christmas Show, “Tracking Santa,” are at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Masquers Theater in Soap Lake.
Auditions are open to ages 8 and older. Actors will be asked to perform cold reads of various characters.
“Tracking Santa”, by Tim Kochenderfer, tells the hilarious story of the Channel 8 news team, who believe they have found Santa with their fancy new weather system, and their wacky hijinks as they go on location in search of an interview.
"Tracking Santa is one of the funniest scripts I've ever read,” said Director Andrew Covarrubias. “Cast and audiences alike will have a blast with this one."
The Masquers production will run two weekends for Saturday and Sunday matinees beginning Dec. 7.
A list of characters is available online at masquers.com/tracking-santa and will be available at auditions. For information, call Covarrubias at 509-361-7074.