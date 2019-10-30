Leavenworth
Tap dancing takes the stage at the Snowy Owl Theater
Seattle-based tap dancing group Alchemy Tap Project will perform in the Snowy Owl Theater at 7 p.m. Nov. 8, part of the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts’ Visiting Artist Series.
The Alchemy Tap Project, founded in 2012, is a performance company for serious tap dancers ages 16 and up. The company was founded on the principles of experimentation, entertainment and excellence.
Tickets can be purchased at icicle.org or by phone at 548-6347. The price is $22 or $24 at the door for adults. Student pricing is $12 or $14 at the door. The concert is free for kids under age 12.
The Icicle Creek Visiting Artist Series brings in performing artists from around the Pacific Northwest and beyond who both teach and demonstrate their creative processes in the classroom and through performance. Artists travel directly to schools to meet, perform for and work with students during the week and then cap off their visit with a public performance at Icicle Creek.
Wenatchee
Writers invited to submit work for ‘Whispers of Wenatchee’ part 2
The second volume of “Whispers of Wenatchee” is in the works.
The aim is to be as genuine and inclusive as possible, said Connor Dahlin, who is compiling entries for publication.
“There is no fee to submit, there is no limit to how much a person can submit, and there is no control over the subject matter submitted,” he said. “ ... Short stories, poetry, informal rants/prose, journal entries, you name it, all is welcome. In addition, if you have a work you'd like to share but wouldn't want your name attached to it, we welcome pseudonyms.”
The only requirement to submit is the individual must have a Wenatchee connection — either currently living or once lived in the Greater Wenatchee area, or even visited briefly.
Spanish-language submissions also are welcomed.
“We have a set translator for this volume,” Dahlin said.
The first volume, published last year, is available at local outlets including Ye Old Bookshoppe, Gypsy Lotus, The Natural Food Store, RadarStation or Full Bloom in Pybus.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 15. Send work in an electronic format to whispersofwenatchee@gmail.com.
Leavenworth
Storytellers share adventures at the Red Barn
Wenatchee River Institute is hosting an evening of storytelling in the Red Barn from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
The evening’s storytellers will include:
- Andy Dappen’s “Ethical Quandaries Caused by a Dead Man”
- Carolyn Griffin-Bugert’s “Love, Bicycle Touring and a Cyclone”
- Marlene Farrell’s “Taking the First Step, Thanks to crickets and ants”
- Kevin Farrell’s “Seeing Eye-to-Eye with a Whale”
- Chandra Llewellyn’s “Life Lessons from Invasive Rats, Endangered Coconut Crabs and Itchy Mangos”
- Selina Danko’s “Lost in the Fog: A Case Study in Lost Person Behavior.”
Be prepared to laugh, cry and walk away with ideas for new adventures of your own.
This is a new event at the Red Barn, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for community social and no-host refreshments. Stories begin at 7 p.m. For information, call 548-0181 or email rryan@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
Wenatchee
Mission Ridge ski patrol cues up ‘Timeless’ fundraiser
The Mission Ridge volunteer ski patrol is screening Warren Miller Entertainment's latest film "Timeless" Nov. 15 — a way to get everyone ready for snow and to raise money.
Event proceeds will be used for general medical supplies, emergency equipment — toboggans, backboards, radios, carriers — plus "Top Shack" supplies and maintenance, patroller training and materials and more.
The doors open at 6 p.m. The movie starts at 7 at the Wenatchee Convention Center main hall, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave. The event also includes a silent auction, door prizes, raffle and beer garden. Tickets are $11.50 to $12.50. For details, go to wwrld.us/2qCRE8D.
Twisp
‘Rope’ opens at Merc Playhouse Nov. 15
The curtains open on Merc Playhouse’s fall production “Rope” Nov. 15.
Directed by Don Nelson, the mind-thriller is set in a swanky London apartment in 1929, where two university students murder a fellow student for the mere thrill of the experience. They place his body in a chest in the apartment, then invite several guests (including the dead man’s father) for a supper party which will be served off the chest. Tension mounts as the question of whether the two killers will get away with the “perfect murder” hangs in the air.
Performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 15-17 and 21-24, with a 2 p.m. show Nov. 17 and 24. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. The theater is at 101 S. Glover St., Twisp.
Tickets are $18 for general admission, purchased online, $20 for reserved seats and at the door. Youth reserved seats are $7, or $5 for general admission. The Nov. 21 performance will be by donation.
For information, go to mercplayhouse.org or wwrld.us/2Js8kpV.
Wenatchee
Golden Apple Marching Band bazaar needs craft vendors
Local arts and crafters are invited to participate in the annual Holiday Craft Bazaar that benefits the Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band.
The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 in the WHS Commons, 1101 Millerdale Ave.
Applications are being accepted from vendors who sell handmade items such as holiday decor and ornaments, jewelry, soaps and lotions, baked goods, wall art and handpainted items, glassware, pottery, doll clothes, baby items, yard art, wood crafts and pottery. The cost is $50, plus one item for the raffle. For information, go to wwrld.us/2NoQ9SZ.
Cashmere
Learn about wildlife projects, from goats to grouse
Learn about the goats, carnivores, a wildlife overpass and grouse during the month of November at Wenatchee River Institute’s weekly speaker series at Milepost 111 Brewing Co.
The presentations are from 6:30 to 8:30 Tuesdays Nov. 5, 12, 19 and 26. The doors open at 6 p.m. The cost for the series is $60 for WRI members or $75 for nonmembers.
The lineup:
Nov. 5: Richard Harris of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife talks about the Olympic National Park Mountain Goat Relocation Project. In the 1920s, appealing habitat and desire for hunting opportunities led sportsmen to introduce mountain goats from Alaska into what later became the Olympic National Park.
Nov. 12: Jocelyn Akins, Cascade Carnivore Project conservation director, will talk about the Cascade red fox and wolverine.
Nov. 19: Peter Singleton, U.S. Forest Service, Patricia Garvey-Darda of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and Brian White of the state Department of Transportation will talk about the I-90 wildlife overpass and habitat connectivity projects.
Nov. 26: Michael Schroeder, an upland bird research scientist with WDFW, will talk about grouse of the Columbia Basin.
Series includes all four Tuesdays and is limited to 30 participants. For information, go to wenatcheeriverinstitute.org or call 548-0181.