LEAVENWORTH — Wacky Christmas characters from Tuna, Texas, crazy commercials, Christmas songs and music from the valley’s best musicians will be presented in four performances during the holiday season at Icicle Creek Center for the Art’s Canyon Wren Recital Hall.
The shows are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 27, 28, staged in an intimate setting, with festive drinks while audience members sit comfortably at tables with friends.
Advance tickets are $12 for students and $22 for adults. Add $2 if purchased at the door. For information, go to icicle.org or call 548-6347.