A Book for All Seasons has organized a free poetry event to take place at The Ski Hill Lodge on Sunday at 6 p.m. After readings on the lodge's patio, take a walk along the 1-3 mile loop trails to reflect on the nature-inspired poetry from three regional writers.
Ana Maria Spagna teaches creative writing and has authored nine books, including her latest poetry chapbook “Mile Marker Six,” which reckons with the effect of humanity on the earth and visa versa. Sara Van Arsdale writes poetry, novels and novellas, and also created a 32-page watercolor illustrated narrative poem called “The Catamount” about mountain lions.
Wenatchee Valley College teacher Derek Sheffield won the Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize for his “Not For Luck.” The poems in his book describe ecological encounters with wildlife, and also explore father-daughter relationships.
