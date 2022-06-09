Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Leavenworth

A Book for All Seasons has organized a free poetry event to take place at The Ski Hill Lodge on Sunday at 6 p.m. After readings on the lodge's patio, take a walk along the 1-3 mile loop trails to reflect on the nature-inspired poetry from three regional writers.

Ana Maria Spagna teaches creative writing and has authored nine books, including her latest poetry chapbook “Mile Marker Six,” which reckons with the effect of humanity on the earth and visa versa. Sara Van Arsdale writes poetry, novels and novellas, and also created a 32-page watercolor illustrated narrative poem called “The Catamount” about mountain lions.

Wenatchee Valley College teacher Derek Sheffield won the Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize for his “Not For Luck.” The poems in his book describe ecological encounters with wildlife, and also explore father-daughter relationships.

For more information, visit abookforallseasons.com.

— Jessica Drake, World staff



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?