NCW — Broadcaster and historian Feliks Banel explores Washington state’s darkest weather days and most infamous storms in “Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State” next month at several local libraries.
Banel goes back in time with archival photos, and radio and television clips to share stories of those who survived some of the worst Pacific Northwest weather in recorded history in this Humanities Washington program.
Banel will speak at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Manson library and 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Brewster library. For more information, go to ncrl.org.
Participants will be encouraged to share their own memories of how they survived being snowed in, washed out, or left without power in the wake of a big storm — and why we remember those moments for the rest of our lives.
Banel is a writer and producer, and serves as editor of “Columbia,” Washington State Historical Society’s quarterly magazine. He has been a host and contributor for KIRO Radio on matters of Northwest history and culture for many years.