CHELAN — The Ruby Theatre, 135 E. Woodin Ave., is offering free Saturday matinees of holiday movies from Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, sponsored by local businesses including Bear Foods, Riverwalk Books, Apple Cup Cafe and The Culinary Apple.
The shows include “The Grinch,” “Arthur Christmas,” “The Polar Express” and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Check rubytheatre.com for details.
Chelan’s Historic Ruby Theatre, which opened as the Photo Play House when it was built in 1914, features a horseshoe balcony, tin ceiling and cast plaster proscenium arch. The Ruby is also available for rent for private screenings and special events.