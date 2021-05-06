Icicle Creek Center for the Arts will host its annual Chamber Music Festival with a combination of in-person and virtual tickets available. Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon.
The festival, now in its 27th year, will host 10 concerts from July 2-24. Organizers kept the festival entirely virtual last year with nine concerts over the span of three weeks.
Icicle Creek is recommending people buy their tickets for this year's shows far in advance due to limited seating required by COVID-19 state and local restrictions.
General admission tickets are $25, with student tickets priced at $10. Virtual tickets are pay-what-you-can, with suggested prices between $10-$20.
To view the performance schedule or buy tickets, visit icicle.org.