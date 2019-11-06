PLAIN — Last Tuesday Artists will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Grunewald Guild in Plain, a change of venue from the usual meeting place. A $10 donation is suggested, $5 for the facility and $5 for instructors.
The group, a spinoff from the 2011 Leavenworth Empty Bowls Auction Artists, is open and all interested artists — painters, sketchers, photographers, sculptors, printmakers, weavers, writers and musicians. The artists started meeting on the last Tuesday of the month for a two-hour work session and a chance to compare notes. The meetings typically begin with warm-up exercises (bring your own pen or pencil and paper) followed by general announcements before diving into the project of the month.
“We have no bylaws, no meeting notes, no fuss and no muss,” according to the announcement distributed by ICCA. “We meet to grow our community of professional and upcoming artists. It is a free program, though we collect donations for the space and for teachers or models.”
November is the last meeting of this year. The theme is “Drawn to Abstracts” with leader Adele Caemmerer. The group will start meeting again Jan. 28, returning to Canyon Wren Recital Hall on the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts campus. For information, go to icicle.org, under the “Arts Education” tab.