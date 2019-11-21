WENATCHEE — Folk singer/songwriter Cherie Butler, painter Diana Sanford and paper sculptor Chloe Vizcaino will be featured at Living Arts Bodywork’s first official First Friday Artwalk on Dec. 6.
Titled “Fields, Folds and Folk,” the event, which includes refreshments, is from 5 to 8 p.m. in suite 110 of the Grand Central Building, 25 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Butler calls her music, which includes tender, quirky lyrics expressing her love and appreciation for all things sunshine and wonderful, a mix of therapy and art. Her single, “Your Why,” is an autobiographical, folk pop anthem meant to inspire quiet creatives like herself to "come into the light" with their artistry, in spite of all its imperfections.
Sanford paints in oil, oil and wax and pastels, producing landscapes reflecting the light, energy and patterns of familiar scenes.
Vizcaino loves to explore patterns using a variety of mediums. This show highlights her folded paper low-poly sculptures and origami jewelry.