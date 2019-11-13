WENATCHEE — Music Theatre of Wenatchee designers and costumers Sheryl Sutherland and Connie Morris are on tour with the Moscow Ballet Premier Dancers.
The two are in charge of costume fitting the wardrobe for the youth dancers who participate in the Nutcracker Ballet performances. Plus, if needed, they help repair the elaborate costumes of the Prima Dancers, should the need arise.
The two-month, 54-city tour stretches from California to Georgia. Some cities have double performances. The pair left Oct. 26 and will return on New Year’s Eve.
It’s high demand and requires lots of energy, they said, but they’re both up for the challenge and the experience.
The rigors of fitting costumes for up to 97 dancers, ages 6 to 12, for each performance goes hand in hand with getting to see the wonderment and smiles of the children who get to perform and share the stage with the Moscow Ballet Premier Dancers. It brings tears to their eyes, they said.