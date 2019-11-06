WENATCHEE — Writers, storytellers and poets interested in sharing their work or works in progress — or those who just want to listen — are invited to Write on the River’s November “Four Minutes of Fame” event at 7 p.m. Nov. 21, at Mela Coffee Roasting Co., 17 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The free event is an opportunity to meet local writers in a supportive and casual atmosphere. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.
To sign up for one of the 16 slots available, send an email to marlene@team-farrell.com.
Write on the River is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing and inspiring local writers, which includes year-round writing opportunities. For information go to writeontheriver.org.