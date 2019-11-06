TWISP — The Merc Playhouse has scheduled auditions for its 2020 Tom Zbyszewski Children's Theater production of “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” at 4 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20.
Based on the book by Roald Dahl, dramatized by Sally Reid and directed by Jane Orme, the play is about the extraordinary adventures of three nasty farmers, two curious creatures, a family of foxes and the hero — a most fantastic fellow.
Students age 8 and up are invited to audition. No previous experience is necessary. All readings and materials will be handed out at auditions. Bring a parent with a calendar to auditions — casting will not be complete until all rehearsal conflicts have been turned in. Rehearsals will begin the week of Jan. 6, with performances March 20-29.
For information, call 997-7529 or email info@mercplayhouse.org.