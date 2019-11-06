WENATCHEE — The rock painting class set for Saturday at Wenatchee’s Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., has sold out, as did Wednesday’s pine needle basket weaving class. Never fear. More classes taught by Rachel Courtney and Kmbris Bond have been scheduled.
All the classes are $35 and include supplies. All classes are at the gallery unless otherwise noted.
Signing up early seems to be the key. Register at prettynicecreations.com/event.
Here’s the lineup:
- Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, $35
- Prayer Flag: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22, $35, at Inna’s Cuisine, 26 N. Wenatchee Ave.
- Rock Painting Class: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 23, $35
- Alcohol Ink Creations: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14