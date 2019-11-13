EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee’s Wings ‘n Wishes Christmas Tree Lighting celebration starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at East Wenatchee City Hall, 271 9th St.
The event includes free activities for the whole family including caroling, the arrival of Santa on a firetruck, an opportunity to write a letter to the man in red or read a story with Mrs. Claus at the East Wenatchee Library. Sip some hot chocolate and enjoy some cookies.
Bring your camera for Santa pictures.
For information, call 886-6108 or visit east-wenatchee.com.