The pastel paintings of local artist Rebecca St. John-Bassett will be on exhibit at the Two Rivers Art Gallery in downtown Wenatchee during most of June.
The retired middle school teacher has studied with award-winning landscape, portrait and figurative painter Alain Picard and Susan Kuznitsky, a Northwest artist who creates paintings of portraits, pets and places.
The Two Rivers exhibit will be open to the public June 1-25 with a “First Friday” grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 3. It will feature birds and animals, figures and scenery. Music will be provided by Patrick Thompson & Glenn Thompson on piano and bass and local wines will be featured.
Two Rivers Art Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
