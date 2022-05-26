No. 2 Canyon Driveway

"No. 2 Canyon Driveway by Rebecca St. John-Bassett

 Provided image

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wenatchee

The pastel paintings of local artist Rebecca St. John-Bassett will be on exhibit at the Two Rivers Art Gallery in downtown Wenatchee during most of June.

The retired middle school teacher has studied with award-winning landscape, portrait and figurative painter Alain Picard and Susan Kuznitsky, a Northwest artist who creates paintings of portraits, pets and places.

The Two Rivers exhibit will be open to the public June 1-25 with a “First Friday” grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 3. It will feature birds and animals, figures and scenery. Music will be provided by Patrick Thompson & Glenn Thompson on piano and bass and local wines will be featured.

Two Rivers Art Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

— World staff



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?