CASHMERE — The Chelan County Fair is looking for a theme for the 2020 fair, reaching out to its Facebook followers for ideas. The deadline is Thursday. The winner will be announced Friday and receive a family pass and two carnival wristbands. Send ideas via Facebook or call the fair office at 782-3232.
Here are the themes from the past five years:
2019: From Pioneer Days to Modern Ways
2018: Bales, Pails and Wagging Tails
2017: Fun for the Whole Herd
2016: Carnival Lights & County Nights
2015: Let the good times grow