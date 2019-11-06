CASHMERE — Cashmere Museum’s Trick-or-Treat in the Pioneer Village is likely to be back next year.
“We had a fantastic time,” said director Lexie Palmer-Gapper. “The weather was perfect, the costumes were amazing and the candy flowed. Doesn’t get better than that.”
The two-hour event attracted 822 costumed participants willing to pay the price of admission — the donation of food for the Cashmere Food Bank, which added up 980 pounds of food and $297.20 in cash.
Business and community groups decorated the cabins and stepped up, along with the museum to provide candy for the trick-or-treaters, as well as arts and crafts, games and activities.
“We ran out of daylight and warmth before candy,” she said, though it was a close call. “People shared theirs with others who were running low. All in all, it worked out well.”
The museum closed for its regular season on Sunday, but the will reopen around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s for special events. Go to cashmeremuseum.org for details.