OKANOGAN — Joan Smith and Faith Lofthus are the two newest members of the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association (OKMTA).
Smith, a piano technician as well as a teacher, lives in Republic but serves several counties. Lofthus, who lives in Tonasket, is a collegiate member, teaching strings.
OKMTA, an affiliate of the State and National Music Teacher Associations, welcomes any teacher in the area who wishes music teacher fellowship and growth. The group sponsors student activities and scholarships.
One of those, a recital that is free and open to the public, is coming at 3 p.m. Saturday at Tonasket High School, 35 HS Highway 20.
Participants include:
- Students of Sandy Sheets, Omak: Ella Gann, Josef Gann, Maci Sheets, Marisa Grillo, Daniele Sparks, Waylon Diehl
- Students of Roz Nau, Tonasket: Nyna Mills, Amber Eppel, Evelyn Sheller, Kerrington Johansen
- Students of Lois Rhoads, Tonasket: Faith Lusk, Owen Weddle, Teak Plank, Grady Turnington, Jesse Williams, Lydia Thompson, Gwyndolyn Thompson
- Student of Kathleen Christensen, Omak: Ben Huffstetler