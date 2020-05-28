Leavenworth
WRI plans virtual nature photography workshop
Local photographer Reed Carlson will teach a virtual nature photography workshop hosted by the Wenatchee River Institute on June 4. As a part of the class, Carlson will give photography challenges that students can complete over the weekend, according to a WRI press release.
Participants can expect to learn camera skills and editing techniques, as well as have a chance to ask questions. After taking photos over the weekend, photographers will reconvene, share work and receive constructive feedback.
The class is geared toward intermediate photographers, though no equipment or materials are needed, according to the release. All photo-taking devices are welcomed.
Registration for the event is required and costs $30 for WRI members or $35 for nonmembers. To sign up, go to wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
— Luke Hollister, World staff