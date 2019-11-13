WENATCHEE — The annual Write on the River Writers Competition is back, inviting submissions of 1,000-word pieces of fiction or nonfiction, short form or excerpts from longer work, on any theme or topic from writers from the eastern part of the state.
Work can be submitted from Nov. 15 through Feb. 1. The fee for each entry is $20 for the contest only, or $40 to compete and receive three written critiques.
The nonprofit Wenatchee-based Write on the River has been hosting the competition since 2007. Each year, six writers are awarded a total of $1,200 in cash.
Changes this year include online submissions and limiting participation to those who live in eastern Washington. For competition guidelines and to submit, go to writeontheriver.org.