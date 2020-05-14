Cashmere
Local finalist for Seattle Young Artists Award
Sebastian Kelzenberg of Cashmere has been named a finalist for the Seattle Young Artists Award 2020, younger division (ages 6 to 15). The Cashmere High School sophomore, is being recognized for his oboe-playing skills.
The annual award is organized by KING FM and the Seattle Chamber Music Society.
Finalist videos will be judged by a panel of accomplished musicians, all of whom will receive one vote. The public also can vote for their favorite video; the finalist receiving the most public votes will receive one extra vote. The voting page can be found at wwrld.us/youngartists. Voting will remain open until June 7, with the winners announced on or near June 10.
As one of five finalists in his division, Kelzenberg will perform live on KING FM's Northwest Focus Live program. The date of his performance has not been announced. Division winners will also have a chance to perform during a Seattle Chamber Music Society concert.
Kelzenberg began learning oboe at age 7. He has earned multiple awards for his playing abilities, including first place in the Music Teachers National Association's 2019 national junior woodwind competition. He was also one of two students in the state to earn a 2020 merit award from the National YoungArts Foundation.
— Marco Martinez, World features editor