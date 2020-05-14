Wenatchee
WOTR webinar series continues May 23
The next installment of Write on the River's webinar series — Crafting Your Place: Writing Small and Writing Naked — will be presented by Lorna Rose-Hahn. It will take place via Zoom from 10 to 11:15 a.m. on May 23.
From divorce to social justice issues and complicated relationships, it can be difficult to begin writing about something big. The webinar discussion will include how to write small about big things and how to show vulnerability in your writing. The workshop includes writing prompts and is geared toward new writers of nonfiction. It is open to everyone.
The online workshop is free for WOTR members. Membership is $35 per year. To become a member, visit wwrld.us/wotr. Watch the website writeontheriver.org in the coming days for registration for the webinar.
Write on the River is a nonprofit group supporting writers in North Central Washington.
— Marco Martinez, World features editor