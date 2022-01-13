WENATCHEE — Write On The River presents “An Introduction to Experimental Writing” with author Matt Sullivan at a virtual workshop at 10 a.m. Jan. 22.
Sullivan is the author of the novel, "Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore." His work has been featured in The New York Times, The Daily Beast, LitHub and elsewhere. He lives in Anacortes, where he teaches online. His latest crime novel is set in Soap Lake. Learn more at matthewjsullivan.com.
The workshop is called, “Let’s Get Weird: An Introduction to Experimental Writing.” In this generative, participatory workshop, writers will look at approaches that can be used to upend traditional notions of story, such as structure, form and language.
The event, which will be presented via Zoom, costs $30 — or $15 for WOTR members. To reserve a spot, go to writeontheriver.org. A Zoom link will be sent when the reservation is made, and again 24 hours prior to the event.
Scholarships are available. For information, send an email to write2unpack@gmail.com. Indicate your city and state.
