Ellen Bruex, left, and Nik Penny work to hang artwork at the Wenatchee Valley College's MAC art gallery last Thursday. A large door at center pivots in the middle to open the gallery to the public. The CHA CHA exhibit will be up until October 27.
Ellen Bruex, left, and Nik Penny work to hang artwork at the Wenatchee Valley College's MAC art gallery last Thursday. A large door at center pivots in the middle to open the gallery to the public. The CHA CHA exhibit will be up until October 27.
WENATCHEE — “We find that one image will talk to another image, so they start to resonate,” said Scott Bailey, director of Wenatchee Valley College's art program. He made the comment last Thursday while installing the CHA CHA art exhibit into the MAC gallery on the WVC campus.
In CHA CHA, 12 artists exhibit the fruits of two artists’ residencies around the Methow River (2020) and the Wenatchee River (2021) as sponsored by the Icicle Fund, Methow Arts and Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
The MAC gallery is always free of charge. It is open when the Music and Art center building is open, generally 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, sometimes later when classes resume on Sept. 19.
Artists visited up to 10 locations during their time in the residency project and documented their surroundings through visual art, writing, film and other creative mediums, with the opportunity to draw from changed conditions of the environment as illustrated by poet William Stafford, as well as the Watershed Artists (the 2001 project that brought 15 artists to chronicle the watershed while based at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort in Leavenworth).
CHA stands for Icicle Fund’s mission to celebrate and support conservation, history and arts in the region. We asked the artists to respond to the CHA points from the perspective of this residency and excerpted some of their answers here:
Jane Zanol
Conservation: I emphasize the synergy in our environment between the plants, water, animals that exist here.
History: The Rooster Comb Fire in August 2021 is the subject of my painting in the show.
Arts: Watercolor influenced by calligraphy and Chinese brush painting.
Subhagga Crystal Bacon
Conservation: The riparian landscapes of the rivers among the flora and fauna at the river’s edge.
History: The impact of European colonization. “We couldn't live here without the dams that tamed the rivers and obliterated a lot of indigenous life and livelihood.”
Art: Lyrical Poetry.
David Lukas
Conservation: “Interplays and tensions between limited resources and user groups, especially in terms of water resources."
History: “The current moment both mirrors the past and contains our dreams of the future.”
Art: Video, poetic nature documentary.
Marlene Farrell
Conservation: “Seeing the Wenatchee watershed in half a dozen fragments made me think about its diversity and history and also about the interconnections that make up the whole.”
History: “As a biologist … looking through a lens of evolutionary or geological time. When we think of our human impact on a place, it is powerful to compare it to natural forces that have been at work for literally millions of years.”
Art: Writer of articles, creative nonfiction and children’s stories
Sarah Horowitz
Conservation: Seeks dramatic mountain landscapes … high places and wide open places from which to draw, and also kept a sketchbook for record of plants.
History: The large wildfires we’ve been having in recent years leave more hillsides open to erosion and without the ability to absorb water, resulting in landslides. The mountains and valleys themselves are evidence of the ice age glaciers that were once here, so we have both new and old, slow and fast changes that leave their marks.
Arts: Printmaker, copper plate etching, woodcuts, plus ink and watercolor drawings.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone