WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center presents the ghostly mystery “Blithe Spirit” starting on Friday.

The play opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. There are 7:30 p.m. shows planned for Saturday and June 2, 3 and 4. There are matinee shows at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and June 4. Tickets are $15 to $20, available at numericapac.org/blithe-spirit.

The show's premise: When British writer Charles Condomine decides to hold a séance as research for a new mystery novel, he has no idea that he’ll end up being haunted by his now-deceased first wife, Elvira — a ghost that only he can see, the news release said. The comedy continues when a daffy medium who conducted the séance, tells Charles she has no idea how to send this blithe spirit back where she came from.

“Blithe Spirit” stars:

  • Elvira: Bettina Ryan
  • Charles: David Harvill
  • Ruth: Maren Cagle
  • Madame Arcati: Marile Kunkel
  • Dr. Bradman: Ernest Palmer
  • Mrs. Bradman: Marie Scanlon
  • Edith: Susan Heminger


Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

