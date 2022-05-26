WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center presents the ghostly mystery “Blithe Spirit” starting on Friday.
The play opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. There are 7:30 p.m. shows planned for Saturday and June 2, 3 and 4. There are matinee shows at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and June 4. Tickets are $15 to $20, available at numericapac.org/blithe-spirit.
The show's premise: When British writer Charles Condomine decides to hold a séance as research for a new mystery novel, he has no idea that he’ll end up being haunted by his now-deceased first wife, Elvira — a ghost that only he can see, the news release said. The comedy continues when a daffy medium who conducted the séance, tells Charles she has no idea how to send this blithe spirit back where she came from.
