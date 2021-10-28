LEAVENWORTH — Cascade High School is set to perform the classic tale of “Little Women” on stage beginning on Friday.
“Little Women” runs at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 4-5 at the Cascade High School Auditorium. There is no charge for admission.
“The students are working really hard on a difficult show. It’s really beautifully adapted and it’s hard to distill a 400-page novel down to a 1 1/2 hour show but I think the author did a really nice job of capturing the spirit of the novel,” said Director Mandi Wickline.
Wickline said the response she gets most often when telling people they are doing “Little Women” is, “I love Little Women.” She said the kids love the book, too.
The director is lending her voice to the show with narrations featuring the adult Jo.
“We also have a scene where there is a teacher who punishes Amy for bringing limes to school. He wraps her on the knuckles. I had my principal do a recording for that scene,” she said. “We also have Derek Sheffield (WVC professor) who is the father of one of the actors. He has stepped in as the grandfather in the show.”
Masks are required and the audience will be socially distant. The actors are masked as well, she said.
