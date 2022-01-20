The cast of Cashmere High School Drama Department's production of "Addams Family: School Edition" includes, from left, Ali Moran (Pugsley), Korbyn Smith (Grandma), Lily Erdmann (Morticia), Spencer Boyd (Lurch), Derek Hughes-Roberts (Gomez), Trevor Link (Fester) and Lilia Gebers (Wednesday). The comedy-musical begins a five-day run on Jan. 28.
CASHMERE — Cashmere High School’s drama department presents the comedy-musical, “The Addams Family: School Edition” Jan. 28, 29, and Feb. 3, 4, 5.
Due to COVID restrictions, those planning to attend the show, should buy tickets in advance at the Cashmere High School office during school hours. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. The audience will be required to wear masks and be socially distant.
The play is the story of Wednesday Addams bringing home a young man and his parents for the first time. The families are very different and the results are very comedic, said director Susan Gubsch.
“We chose ‘The Addams Family’ because it was a show requested by the seniors. I also was looking for a show that the students would be excited about, could be creative with, and that also had a flexible ensemble. This show fits the bill,” Gubsch said.
The cast includes students from every grade level, both veterans and newcomers.
“Gomez Addams is played by 5th Avenue-honored actor, Derek Hughes-Roberts. People may remember him as Donkey in our 2019 production of ‘Shrek.’ Morticia is played by our triple-threat newcomer, Lily Erdmann. This is truly an ensemble effort and every student has developed a creative character,” she said.
Rehearsals are going well, said Gubsch, who is starting to layer in all of the show’s finishing touches. Since there was no school on Monday, she said they had a long rehearsal with a photo shoot, adding the crew and set changes, and adding in the orchestra.
The sets range from the main hall of the Addams family home to the family crypt in the graveyard.
Gubsch thinks audiences will appreciate the humor and the iconic Addams characters.
“This show has amazing hair, makeup and costumes. I think people are so pleased to finally get to support these young actors at a live performance,” she said.
