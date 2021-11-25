EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont High School Drama Club is set to perform “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at Eastmont High School Auditorium, 955 3rd St. NW, East Wenatchee, according to a news release.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for general admission, $10 for students. Reserved seating must be purchased in advance at the Eastmont High School office. Masks are required.
The play is set in 1952 England; a young couple decides to open a country inn, but when the quirky guests at the inn are all snowed in, someone is murdered, leading to an investigation by one of London's finest detectives.
Marcus Bingham is directing the show, which stars Emilija Foreman as Mollie Ralston, Michael Blank as Giles Ralston, Gavin William Hundley as Christopher Wren, Juliette Schmauder as Mrs. Boyle, William Olson as Maj. Metcalf, Hannah Blank as Miss Casewell, Victoria Conner as Paravicini, and Rowan Kappler as Detective Sgt .Trotter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.