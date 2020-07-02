Wenatchee
Paint, support homeless animals in Wenatchee
Class with a Glass will host a virtual, pet-themed painting workshop and fundraiser for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society on July 8. All proceeds from the Zoom-based class will be donated to the shelter, according to a Humane Society news release.
The course, led by Class with a Glass owner Nancy Barrett, is designed specifically for pet owners, according to the release. Those who are interested can sign up for the $25 fundraiser at classwithaglass.com.
Supply kits for the class can be ordered and picked up at the Class with a Glass studio, 10 S. Columbia St. in Wenatchee. Each kit, starting at $32, varies in price depending on size.
For information, call (509) 393-4236 or email info@ classwithaglass.com.
— Luke Hollister, World staff