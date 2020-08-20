PESHASTIN

Learn to paint with a little wine and social distancing

Icicle Ridge Winery will host a socially distanced Sip and Paint workshop Wednesday night at the winery's Peshastin location, 8977 North Road.

Attendees will sit outside and get to paint on a 6x14-inch wood hanging slab. The class will follow the same COVID-19 regulation as restaurants. This means that face masks can be taken off while seated unless people are closer than 6 feet.

A workshop instructor, seated a safe distance away, will give step-by-step instructions on painting for people to follow.

Registration for the class costs $28; painting supplies are included. Wine will be available for purchase. Purchase tickets at sipandpaint.org.

The workshop runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

