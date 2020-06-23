Wenatchee
Two Rivers Art Gallery open again
The Two Rivers Art Gallery opened its doors back up on June 17 and is welcoming guests back in. The gallery asks visitors to practice social distancing and are offering face masks at the door for a $1 donation.
Those who head down by Thursday can catch a last look at the Members’ Show, a collection of local work, before it ends. Viewing for the show got cut short due to statewide COVID-19 business shutdowns.
Jan Theriault, president and chairman of the gallery board, said he is happy people can come back and enjoy the artwork.
During the 3 month closure, the gallery took a 10 percent hit to its annual income, he said.
Looking forward, Two Rivers plans to feature the Wenatchee Watercolor Society from July 1-24.
“It’s so nice to be able to get out of the house and enjoy the freedom of working in the gallery again,” Theriault said.
— Luke Hollister, World staff