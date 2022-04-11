Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery in Wenatchee has two shows in April — "Paper Cuts II," featuring works by the Pacific Northwest Collage Collective and "Sometimes a Broken Bird," a solo show by Jay Riggio.

An opening reception is 4 to 9 p.m. April 15 at the gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave.

"Paper Cuts II" exhibits the work of more than 45 collage artists from Washington, Oregon, Alaska, British Columbia and Idaho.

Art

An artwork by Jay Riggio.

The gallery will host a collage-making session from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 16, open to all ages. Materials will be provided, or bring your own.

Riggio is a self-taught artist who uses paper, paint shaped wood and deep-layered resin to create sculpture and collage pieces. Originally from New York, he recently relocated from Los Angeles to Northern California. This exhibit explores his experimentation with shape and depth.

The gallery is open from noon to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.



