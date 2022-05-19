Dangerous Women present "Unsettled" Friday and Saturday at Snowy Owl Theater.

LEAVENWORTH — A theatrical group called Dangerous Women presents its fourth show, “Unsettled,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Snowy Owl Theater in Leavenworth.
“Unsettled” is the story of women who settled in Washington state, particularly our region, said Dangerous Women Creative Director Rhona Baron.
“At the same time, ‘Unsettled’ illuminates the Indigenous perspective and the Indigenous experience of life in the west during the time of settlement,” Baron said. “More than that, ‘Unsettled’ is an exploration of hidden pockets of history and the personal and cultural challenges and connections historical women faced.”
Working with historian Susan Butruille, Baron said “Unsettled” started in her mind’s eye as “Unbridled,” how the west set pioneer women free in the wilds on an untamed landscape.
But once they began working with women from the Colville Confederated Tribes, it dawned on Baron that she would have to scrap that approach.
“Being integrated into the natural history and landscape itself, Indigenous women would not think of themselves as unbridled by the western experience,” she said. “They functioned as part of nature’s order. Even my idea for the opening number was tossed when I understood that we would not be collaborating on music for the show.”
Indigenous art is deeply tethered to Indigenous life and belief, Baron noted.
“It’s passed on through multiple generations. It can’t be easily repurposed and blended, even in the service of art. So the challenge for me became how to create a collaborative show,” she said. “‘Unsettled’ is that collaboration. It’s extremely rare that Indigenous and non-Indigenous people working together as we have done. We believe we are breaking ground in American culture, art and theater.”
The cast for “Unsettled” is the largest and most diverse Dangerous Women has attempted. They have eight Latina dance participants, African American representation, 12 Indigenous cast members and 10 women of Caucasian descent.
All work on stage is original and generated by the talent in a huge variety of art forms, she said.
“We have people presenting solos in certain scenes, like Becky Fishburn playing May Awkright Hutton or Mandi Wickline rapping Klondike Kate. There are those who have written for groups, like Stacy Coronado who is telling an Indigenous Story called Owl and Chipmunk with several children gathered to listen,” Baron said.
The narrator is The Moon, a feminine archetype written by Baron and her co-writer of four seasons, Ari Gabinet. The Moon is played by Shari Hagopian.
“The cast is huge and can be reviewed online at our ticketing page. I should mention that the creator/cast worked for many months configuring a way to address the history of Indian boarding schools. Sally Singer will play the cello and most of the cast will be on stage for the Stolen Children scene,” she said.
The greatest challenge of the show was attempting, and hopefully succeeding, in integrating the diversity of cultures, desires and talents of cast members with the opportunities and limitations of bringing a deep, unsettling story to life on stage, Baron said.
As creative director, Baron’s goal is to understand each person and the hundreds of ideas that float around during the building process to pull out the most enriching ingredients, and bake them into a fantastic dish, served fresh to the audience.
“It’s very, very challenging and a little hard to describe how rewarding and at the same time frustrating the process can be. I feel grateful to be allowed to lead. Fortunately, I have worked or trained in basically every art form,” she said. “Another challenge has been COVID, creating uncertainties. Funding is another challenge.”
In many ways, “Unsettled” is a typical Dangerous Women show, which means it’s atypical theater.
A super diverse cast, some very accomplished and some complete novices, collaborate to bring a theme to life. The goal is always to connect people and tell universal stories for the empowerment of all audiences.
“We’ve had everything from belly dance to nuns singing on stage. From rap to modern dance, from visual art to all-women bands. The list goes on. You’ll see that artistic diversity again in this show. Perhaps this show is different in that we are debuting characters and themes that have rarely or perhaps not yet appeared in American Theater,” she said.