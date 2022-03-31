WENATCHEE — The Dangerous Women theatrical group is holding Many Moons, a fundraiser art exhibit in downtown Wenatchee.
The art is in support of the upcoming Dangerous Women theatrical production called “Unsettled.”
“‘Unsettled’ illuminates the pioneer and indigenous history of women in our part of the state, and is narrated by The Moon,” said Dangerous Women Creative Director Rhona Baron. “Because the moon is so visually and emotionally compelling, we became inspired to mount our first visual art show.”
The art show includes eight artists and 11 pieces. The artists are Beradine Phillips, Martha Flores, Lori Aylsworth, Brian Munoz, Dawn Kranz, Julie Edwards, Mary “Big Bull” Lewis and Kasey Koski. Half of the artists have been or will be performers in Dangerous Women productions.
The artworks will be on display through April at Lemolo Cafe & Deli in downtown Wenatchee.
The largest piece, created by Koski, is 8 feet in diameter and will hover over diners while two and three dimensional pieces are displayed on the walls, Baron said.
The artists have decades of experience honing their craft, she added.
“Visitors can learn more about our artists at the show. Mediums range from photography to baskets to acrylics to pastels. Almost all the work on display is in original format. Two Indigenous pieces were made to specifically honor the themes in ‘Unsettled,’” Baron said.
“Unsettled,” the theatrical production, is coming May 20 and 21 at Snowy Owl Theater in Leavenworth. It’s a history of central Washington through the eyes of Indigenous pioneer women.
Dangerous Women was founded by Susan Butruille and Mandi Wickline at Faith Lutheran Church in Leavenworth around 2013. The idea initially was to perform short presentations during March, Women’s History Month.
The concept grew and launched at Snowy Owl Theater in 2016. The following year they took the name Dangerous Women and Baron became a director, after performing as a rapper in the initial Snowy Owl show. Icicle Creek Center for the Arts has been a fantastic partner in our productions, Baron said.
The Dangerous Women show, “Victorious,” was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. Baron said they were set to tell the story of women winning the vote in America in the centennial year of suffrage but decided to move on, having missed the window.
“By the end of 2020 we began building a show that had been calling to me for many years — the story of women in the western landscape,” Baron said. “Since that time, we’ve received grants from Icicle Fund, ArtsWA and the National Endowment for the Arts. ‘Unsettled’ is by far the most ambitious and challenging production we’ve undertaken. Working with Indigenous women has been an incredible growth experience for everyone involved.”