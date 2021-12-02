Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — The Two Rivers Art Gallery in Wenatchee is set to feature Twisp artist Rod Weagant at the First Friday event on Dec. 3. His show will continue through the month of December, according to a news release.

The First Friday is from 5 to 8 p.m. In addition to art, the event features music by Suzanne Grassell and family, playing the harp and other instruments, with wine available by 37 Cellars.

Weagant has been painting the North Central Washington landscape for more than 40 years. He’s done more than 45 one-man shows all over the country, but his heart has always been in eastern Washington.

He views his paintings not as products but as a record of his learning about the natural world, the news release said.

Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 102 N. Columbia St. in Wenatchee. For information go t 2riversgallery.org or call (509) 888-9504.

Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

