LEAVENWORTH — The 20th annual Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest is set for this weekend, May 19-22, at Wenatchee River Institute.
Attendees are invited to celebrate the return of the migratory birds and discover the natural beauty and wonders of North Central Washington.
Join in on a birding field trip, workshop, art class or activity. Some field trips include Birding Horse Lake Reserve, Local Habitat Restoration Projects Tour, Birding by River Raft, Birds & Wine Leavenworth, Hike & Draw Mountain Home, and more, according to a news release.
Bird Fest also includes Family Day activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, which includes information about local organizations and businesses as well as art and nature activities and live music on the WRI lawn.
Bird Fest welcomes acclaimed poet, author, naturalist and Wenatchee Valley College professor Derek Sheffield as the keynote speaker. His hybrid presentation will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, talking about the unique and ancient connection that exists between poets and birds.
Registration is currently open for all events. Go to wenatcheeriverInstitute.org for details. The Wenatchee River Institute is located at 347 Division St., Leavenworth.
