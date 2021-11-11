WENATCHEE — Collapse Gallery in Wenatchee is offering life drawing starting next Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
There are still 15 seats available. Cost is $40 per session.
Sessions, which include a live nude model, are every other week — Nov. 17, Dec. 1, Dec. 15, Dec. 29.
“My sincere appreciation to Chad Yenney of the Collapse Gallery for graciously opening his doors for this new, twice-monthly gathering,” said drawing instructor Nena Howell. “An opportunity like this hasn't been available in the Wenatchee Valley since the days when the late William Reese would host life drawing sessions in the basement of his studio.”
Howell said she is also looking for models. Models will be provided with a host to guide posing, switchovers and timing. Contact Howell by email at nenahowellfinearts@gmail.com or by phone at (509) 668-9887.
