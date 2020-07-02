In a dark, dusty room with concrete walls and no windows, Kyle Folden clicked on his guitar amp. The concrete chamber awoke. Slowly, its musty air filled with melodic riffs.
Three-piece instrumental band Himiko Cloud offers a blend of atmospheric sounds set to the backdrop of progressive and post-rock. Folden, a founding band member and guitarist, asks new listeners of Himiko to keep an open mind. There is a lot to hear, he said.
The Wenatchee-based band, which formed in 2017, has performed around the Wenatchee Valley as well as in Western Washington. This year they had plans for two separate tours, but were not able to follow through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Himiko songs are very dense, with a lot of effects and layers involved, said Folden. Parts of songs are intentionally drawn out and there is no lead player or focus when performing, everything is meant to be “one organism.”
Their music creations — non-traditional for some — translate into emotions or the essence of a feeling. No vocalists needed here. The band focuses on how music sounds rather than basing efforts on traditional song structures.
Negating lyrics or a vocalist is an advantage, he said. Not having to worry about where vocals would sit in a song “just makes it that much more free.”
This allows for a more abstract way of song creating. Each performance is its own experiment and will always be a little different from their last.
The band is named after the galaxy Himiko which astrologists named after an ancient Japanese queen. All that earthlings can see of Himiko is a tiny blob of gas, but according to NASA, that microscopic purple dot is 10 times larger than the Milky Way.
In some ways, Himiko is a metaphor for the depth of their music.
Percussionist Jacob Henson said each Himiko song is like one big story. They all vary, with lots of different types of emotions and feelings.
There is a lot of jamming, he said. Riffs or beats will just break out.
Bassist Connor McKay said musical influences and interests are shared in the band. “Our music brains are tuned the same way,” he said.
When jamming, sometimes the band will start with a sound and then improvise and turn it into something else, he said. Not forcing anything is a crucial part of the song creation process.
When things get back to normal, touring is going to happen, he said. Eventually Himiko is going to hit the West Coast or do a U.S. tour.
Looking forward, the band plans to put out a new album. They are halfway through the recording process.