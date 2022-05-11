Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — The works of artists Annie Han and Daniel Mihalyo are currently on display at the MAC Gallery on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. The Seattle duo are among the highest-profile artists ever to have their work shown in the gallery, according to Scott Bailey, WVC art department director.

Working collaboratively as Lead Pencil Studio, Han and Mihalyo are used to exhibiting their work in museums, galleries and public spaces around the world, so we see it as a real coup that they agreed to show in the MAC Gallery, Bailey said.

Lead Pencil Studio: Shadow Aperture runs through June 17 and may be extended into the summer.

Han and Mihalyo's art and architecture backgrounds and sensibilities create conceptual works of art in a variety of forms and in a variety of different media, including installations, sculpture, buildings, writing, video, photography, LiDAR scanning, painting, drawing, public policy, curation, criticism, and art advocacy, Bailey said.

The MAC Gallery exhibit includes a suite of wire sculptures and line-based drawings that "lend material presence to the geometry of windows and framed light that lands on interior spaces."



Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

