WENATCHEE — The works of artists Annie Han and Daniel Mihalyo are currently on display at the MAC Gallery on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. The Seattle duo are among the highest-profile artists ever to have their work shown in the gallery, according to Scott Bailey, WVC art department director.
Working collaboratively as Lead Pencil Studio, Han and Mihalyo are used to exhibiting their work in museums, galleries and public spaces around the world, so we see it as a real coup that they agreed to show in the MAC Gallery, Bailey said.
Lead Pencil Studio: Shadow Aperture runs through June 17 and may be extended into the summer.
Han and Mihalyo's art and architecture backgrounds and sensibilities create conceptual works of art in a variety of forms and in a variety of different media, including installations, sculpture, buildings, writing, video, photography, LiDAR scanning, painting, drawing, public policy, curation, criticism, and art advocacy, Bailey said.
The MAC Gallery exhibit includes a suite of wire sculptures and line-based drawings that "lend material presence to the geometry of windows and framed light that lands on interior spaces."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.