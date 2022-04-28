Marissa Collins, playing Glinda the Good Witch in Music Theatre of Wenatchee's "Wizard of Oz" production takes a flying lesson in her "bubble" above the stage at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee on Monday. ZFX Flying Effects is providing the equipment and the lessons for the actors in advance of the show's debut next week.
Kelly Atwood, playing the Wicked Witch, flies across the PAC stage during a flying lesson Monday. In her first attempt the day before she says, "I flew a foot off the ground and had a slight anxiety attack."
WENATCHEE — The Music Theatre of Wenatchee and the Numerica Performing Arts Center are teaming up to present the 2022 Apple Blossom Musical “The Wizard of Oz” from May 4-14 at the PAC.
The musical will have 7:30 p.m. showings on May 4-7 and 11-14. Matinees at 2 p.m. will take place on May 8 and 14.
Tickets for “The Wizard of Oz” range from $15 to $32. To purchase tickets, call (509) 663-2787, visit numericapac.org or stop by the box office at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The show features all the songs and characters from the beloved movie, including flying monkeys, tornadoes, pyrotechnics and cackling witches.
Piper Lodato, who plays Dorothy, has also been in another production of “The Wizard of Oz.” This time around, she’s excited about the flying effects.
“We have a day where we just learn how to fly on stage,” Lodato said. “I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m super excited. They’re bringing in a whole flying crew.”
For the uninitiated, “The Wizard of Oz” is the story of a Kansas farm girl, Dorothy, who is swept away by a tornado to the magical Land of Oz. In her quest to return home, she joins three friends — Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and Tin Woodman — to see the wizard.
Although audiences are certainly familiar with the storyline, there will be some surprises and modern touches, according to director Daina Toevs, an Apple Blossom Musical veteran with over half a dozen productions under her belt.
“We brought it kind of into the 20th century,” Toevs said. “We do a lot of trying to make sure that everyone is included and that it’s not just for one kind or another. It’s an all-inclusive thing.”
