WENATCHEE — Two Rivers Art Gallery in Wenatchee welcomes artists Jeff Justice and Marilyn Weaver for First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Two Rivers Art Gallery is at 102 N. Columbia St.
Justice became a full-time artist last year, choosing to focus his art on his passions, music, sports and portraiture. He recently started using colored pencil on black illustration board, believing it was a good decision and provides a unique look to his work.
Sign up for the Daily Headlines
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
“My technique with this media is still evolving, but I find it very rewarding and the colors really pop on the dark background,” Justice said, via a Two Rivers press release.
Marilynn Weaver likes to set aside time everyday to paint old barns, churches, birds, and horses, often from photographs taken by her daughter, Teri St. Jean.
Weaver also sells calendars of her paintings each year. Her work has been displayed as part of the Wenatchee Valley Museum Art Show and Icicle Bird Fest Art Exhibition, as well as at Two Rivers Art Gallery.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.