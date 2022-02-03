Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Two Rivers Art Gallery in Wenatchee welcomes artists Jeff Justice and Marilyn Weaver for First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Two Rivers Art Gallery is at 102 N. Columbia St.

Jeff Justice

Justice became a full-time artist last year, choosing to focus his art on his passions, music, sports and portraiture. He recently started using colored pencil on black illustration board, believing it was a good decision and provides a unique look to his work.

An image of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards by Jeff Justice.

“My technique with this media is still evolving, but I find it very rewarding and the colors really pop on the dark background,” Justice said, via a Two Rivers press release.

Marilynn Weaver

Marilynn Weaver likes to set aside time everyday to paint old barns, churches, birds, and horses, often from photographs taken by her daughter, Teri St. Jean.

A painting of cranes by Marilynn Weaver.

Weaver also sells calendars of her paintings each year. Her work has been displayed as part of the Wenatchee Valley Museum Art Show and Icicle Bird Fest Art Exhibition, as well as at Two Rivers Art Gallery.

