ELLENSBURG — The work of Tara McBride, a 2018 Wenatchee High School grad, will be on display during a Senior Art Exhibition on the Central Washington University campus.
An opening reception for “Raised to be Prey” will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in Gallery 231, in Randall Hall at CWU. The exhibition will run through May 20. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This exhibit is comprised of McBride’s artwork from the last two years of her Bachelor of Fine Arts program.
McBride is in her senior year at Central. Her art includes photography, ceramics and jewelry.
“I create a space for people to feel heard and seen, and for others, an uncomfortable scenario that shows that they are the problem,” she said via a university press release.
Her work shows the inherent biases women face and the hypocrisy that comes with these idealized standards of womanhood, according to the release. The art's overall message is to make light of how silly our preconceived notions of each other are, but also how scary the world we live in is.
