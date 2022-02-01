WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College Art Director Scott Bailey is used to showing off the artwork of his students. Starting Friday, an exhibit of Bailey's own unique artwork will be on display at the MAC Galley on the WVC campus.
Bailey said one of the important goals of the gallery is to give students and the community a sense of what art instructors are doing in their studios, as practicing professionals in the fields they teach.
“To that end, our next exhibition will be a show of my own work, a series of paintings that are the products of many, many layers of tiny spots of color,” Bailey said in a news release. “These pieces have a tension between their rigid structure and their randomness, and they provide vastly different experiences from a distance than they do from very close up.”
The exhibit opens with a First Friday Opening Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display until March 25. It includes his most recent creative work, a series of non-objective paintings resulting from the accumulation of literally millions of tiny bits of color, the news release states.
The works attempt to cope with apprehensions about things exponentially proliferating in the world. As in life, amid the cacophony, they struggle to find — between rational and organic; signal and noise; order and chaos — balance.
Bailey has had exhibitions of his art in the U.S., Japan, Italy, Egypt and South Africa. His work has been critically recognized in a variety of national and international publications.
Bailey said he draws inspiration from living abroad and traveling to more than 50 countries.
At WVC, Bailey teaches painting, drawing and art history-based courses.
