WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is offering a meet-and-greet with author and actress Blanca Blanco on Thursday.
Blanco will be in Wells Hall Theater at 1 p.m. for a students-only session. At 5:30 p.m., she’ll be at the Jack and Edna Maguire Conference Center in the Mish ee twie building for a session that is open to everyone.
The author of “Breaking the Mold,” Blanco was born in California to Mexican immigrant parents. She moved with her family at age 9 to Chelan. There, she started taking acting and singing classes and organizing theater performances.
She attended Spokane Falls Community College, Washington State University and Eastern Washington University before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.
Her film credits include "Dark Reel" (2008), "Defending Santa" (2013), "Bullet" (2014), "Crimes of the Mind" (2014), "Fake News" (2017), "Betrayed" (2018), "Torch" (2021) and "The Dog of Christmas" (2021).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.