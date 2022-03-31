WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College's MAC Gallery presents "Ellen Breux (Smith): An Index of Beginnings and Endings" through the month of April.
The show kicks off Friday with a "First Friday Opening Reception" from 5 to 7 p.m.
Bruex, an interdisciplinary artist creating primarily through drawing, painting, printmaking and poetry, has taken an ethnographer’s lens to her personal experiences for the past seven months, continually recording the monumental and ordinary transitions in her life with brief descriptions of the events on index cards, as they happen.
Since moving to the Wenatchee Valley in 2015, she has taught art at Pioneer Middle School and Wenatchee High School and is currently an instructor in the Art Department at Wenatchee Valley College and a guest artist at WestSide High School.
