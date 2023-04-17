230309-go-highschoolartshow 04.JPG

Sue Gavin, right, Wenatchee, and her daughter Lotia Zahnder admire an art piece by Cashmere High School tenth grade student Leandro Lopez-Rosario at the 44th Regional High School Art Show at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center on Saturday. The piece, like a few others, were recognized for Best in Show. The art show began March 4 and lasts through April 8.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

COLUMBIA BASIN — Young artists are invited to try for a chance to be shown at the Capitol, according to a statement from U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-WA.

The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, according to the statement. It's open to high school students in Washington's Fourth District, which includes Grant County and part of Adams County. The winning artwork from the district will be on display at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., along with works from young artists around the country. Last year's winner was Morgan Greene from Davis High School in Yakima, according to the statement.



