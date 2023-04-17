Sue Gavin, right, Wenatchee, and her daughter Lotia Zahnder admire an art piece by Cashmere High School tenth grade student Leandro Lopez-Rosario at the 44th Regional High School Art Show at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center on Saturday. The piece, like a few others, were recognized for Best in Show. The art show began March 4 and lasts through April 8.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Young artists are invited to try for a chance to be shown at the Capitol, according to a statement from U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-WA.
The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, according to the statement. It's open to high school students in Washington's Fourth District, which includes Grant County and part of Adams County. The winning artwork from the district will be on display at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., along with works from young artists around the country. Last year's winner was Morgan Greene from Davis High School in Yakima, according to the statement.
Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. The artwork that is selected as the winning piece must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.
Eligible media include:
Paintings: including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
Drawings: including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers
Collages: must be two dimensional
Prints: including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
Computer-generated art
Photography
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing.
