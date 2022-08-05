Bruce Lee

It’s the end of July — how’s your summer reading going? Are you revisiting the classics or tearing through page-turners? (Any progress on your Summer Book Bingo card?) Maybe it’s too darn hot to read… or maybe we can take literary inspiration from Seattle’s favorite martial arts star, Bruce Lee, whose 2,800-book library recently found a permanent home at the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

By the looks of the new exhibit Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee (which opened earlier this month and will be up for at least a year), Lee was not into beach reads. In fact, he didn’t read much fiction at all, choosing instead to pore over pages in pursuit of self improvement. The 300+ titles selected for display reveal the interior side of a man known for exterior feats of strength.



